Canceled Service for Cornerstone Church

Christmas Eve service tonight is canceled at Cornerstone Church of Clarion

Due to the inclement weather, frigid temperatures, and poor road conditions, the decision was made to cancel the Christmas Eve service. Please stay warm and safe with your family to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

All are still welcome to join the church family tomorrow, Sunday, December 25, at 10:30 a.m. for the Christmas Sunday service. There will be no Sunday School. Cornerstone Church of Clarion is located at 3655 East End Rd, Shippenville, PA 16254.

