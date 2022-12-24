Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Cookies by Rob Greathouse

Christmas isn’t quite the same without these impeccable cookies by Rob Greathouse!

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1 cup butter



2 cups pumpkin4 cups flour2 cups chocolate chips2 tsp. cinnamon2 tsp. vanilla2 tsp. baking sodaPinch of salt

Icing:

4 Tblsp. margarine

4 Tblsp. milk

4 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

-Mix all cookie ingredients together. Drop by spoonful onto cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Let cool.

-Combine all icing ingredients and frost the cookies when cooled.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.