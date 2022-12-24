Donna Jean Gross, 92, of Sykesville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

The daughter of Orville and Anna Grace (Carney) Berringer, she was born May 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA.

On October 1, 1949 Donna Jean married the love of her life and soulmate Gary M. Gross.

They spent 54 wonderful years together, and as her family always says “They would have been married for 10,000 more”.

Donna Jean was a homemaker who had an undeniable love for the Lord and her family.

She studied her bible daily and was a prayer warrior.

She served as a Deaconess for many years at Bethel Baptist Church in Sykesville, PA.

Donna Jean loved to rescue half-dead, orphan plants, spend time in her garden and walk/shop with her friends.

She loved the beach but not the travel, except for the one and only time she was upgraded to first class.

Donna Jean had a tremendous talent for crocheting, cooking, canning and baking.

She loved a good bargain, drinking her tea and reading her scriptures.

She is survived by her three children; Gary M. (Debbie) Gross of Sykesville, PA, Cathy L. Gross of Evansville, IN, and Ken L. Gross of Sykesville, PA; four grandchildren, Lauren Gross and her fiancé Bradley George of Cresson, PA, Courtney Gross of Clarion, PA, Colleen (Tyler) Blank of Waynesville, North Carolina, and Derek Gross of Sykesville PA; along with her brother-in-law William Mcrea of Homer City, PA, sister-in-law, Lynn Berringer of Orlando, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the oldest and last surviving sibling of her immediate family, and has now joined them in the kingdom of heaven.

Preceding Donna Jean in death was her husband, parents, three siblings; Donald Berringer, Orville “Budd” Berringer, Linda Mcrea and her beloved kitty cat Alfie.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 29 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 East Main Street, Reynoldsville.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home.

A private interment will be held in the Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Donna Jean loved her family unconditionally, prayed for them daily and always signed off with “P.T.L” – PRAISE THE LORD!

“For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not only to me but to all who have loved His appearing.” II Timothy 4:6-8

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.