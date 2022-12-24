Firefighters Remain on Scene of Structure Fire in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters are still on the scene of a structure fire on Saturday morning at a residence in Elk Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, for a structure fire with visible flames at 754 Allaman Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Fire Rescue, and Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department have been dispatched to the scene.

The structure was fully engulfed as of 4:23 p.m. on Friday, December 23, with flames visible through the roof.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 5:56 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, as the fire continues to rekindle, according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

