New Details Released in the Death of Mindy Adams

New details have been released by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner regarding the death of Melinda Sue "Mindy" Adams of Rimersburg.

The last time anybody spoke to Mindy Adams and her boyfriend, Nathan “Nate” Ruffner, was on May 10, 2022. A $5,000.00 reward for information leading to their whereabouts was offered by a friend from Pennsylvania who was living in North Carolina. No leads turned up.

On June 29, 2022, their bodies were discovered in a tent near a Microtel Inn by Wyndham in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by officers of the Winston-Salem Police Department. The location was a known encampment of homeless and drug-addicted individuals, according to Sandra Ruffner, Nate’s mother.

The Move to Winston-Salem, N.C.

According to Sandra Ruffner, Nate and Mindy left Pennsylvania to work on a traveling assignment in Winston-Salem. Nate was a surgery technician. They borrowed Sandra’s car for the extended trip, taking their minor children with them. They lodged themselves in extended-stay hotels.

At some point–Sandra doesn’t remember exactly when–Mindy was driving the car somewhere near Winston-Salem with her children and another friend when a fight broke out between the adults. Sandra said the friend attempted to choke Mindy, causing an accident that damaged the car beyond repair. Because Mindy was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the accident, authorities took custody of the children and placed them into foster care.

Not wanting her grandchildren to be in the care of strangers, Sandra qualified herself to become an authorized foster parent, was given custody of the children, and was allowed to bring them back to Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Nate lost his job as a surgery technician. Without a steady income, he and Mindy weren’t able to afford to pay for their hotel room. They decided to pitch a tent in a field near their hotel, the Microtel Inn by Wyndham, adjacent to a homeless encampment known for drug activity, according to Sandra.

The Disappearance

The last time Sandra spoke to Nate or Mindy was on May 9, 2022. Another person close to the family told Sandra that they had spoken to them the following day.

After several days of not being able to reach Nate or Mindy, their family and friends started to search for them. They hired a private investigator who was local to Winston-Salem; however, the investigator was unable to locate the couple.

When that effort failed, Sandra’s niece traveled to North Carolina to see if she might be able to succeed where the P.I. couldn’t. She reported back to Sandra that she had visited the last hotel that they knew the couple to be staying in, but the trail went cold there. Neither the P.I. nor Sandra’s niece spotted the tent when they visited the Microtel Inn.

The Bodies Are Found

On June 29, 2022, Winston-Salem Police were investigating a complaint of a panhandler at the Microtel Inn. During their search, they came upon the tent.

Inside, two badly-decomposed adults were discovered: one female and one male.

Police found the couple’s social security cards, the children’s birth certificates, and other paperwork.

Details from the Autopsy Report

According to the autopsy report, Mindy’s body was severely decomposed when she was found alongside Nate. She was clothed in a multi-colored bra, brown underwear, and a brown t-shirt. She was wearing one gray and one black necklace.

“Toxicologic testing of post-mortem skeletal muscle was inconclusive due to advanced decomposition,” the report states. “The cause and manner of death are best classified as undetermined.”

The autopsy report revealed there weren’t any obvious traumatic injuries, but noted that all of her organs were decomposed and that the laryngeal cartilage and hyoid bones were absent.

Mindy was identified by comparing her tattoos—a black anchor on her right arm and an “intricate design” on her left forearm—to Facebook photos, according to the autopsy report.

As of Friday, December 23, 2022, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released the autopsy report for Nathan Ruffner.

ExploreClarion.com reached out to the Winston-Salem Police Department for information regarding their investigation; however, the department declined to comment on the case, saying it’s an active investigation.

It is unknown at this point if the deaths of Mindy Adams and Nate Ruffner are being investigated as criminal, an accident, or a suicide.

Obituaries

