SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Closing at 1:00 p.m Today; Daily Specials Offered Next Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is closing at 1:00 p.m today, Saturday, December 24th, and will be closed on Sunday, December 25th.
There are other daily specials throughout the week:
Saturday, December 24 – CLOSING at 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 25 – CLOSED – Merry Christmas!
Tuesday, December 27 – Hamburger Gravy over Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Salad Croissant, or Liver and Onions
Wednesday, December 28 – Cabbage Rolls, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, December 29 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, December 30 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish Dinner, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, December 31 – Cook’s Choice – CLOSING at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 1 – CLOSED – Happy New Year!
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Normal Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
