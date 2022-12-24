 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Is Open Today from 11 to 4; Closed for Christmas

Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet BasilSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil is open on Christmas Eve from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


STOP IN FOR LUNCH!

5EF98FC9-ABBC-4D83-A04A-C40D07895ADF

6BB74AF4-0C38-48F2-8C5F-31A48649875C

FB486D4F-4DAF-4D20-A1C8-2D4CC95F9CDF

C2F56825-24A9-4B9E-A52C-D26A667B5FC5

B77C1A96-7136-464F-B370-CF7E6B31D967

14083D03-2E87-4849-8586-5A137829B015

623C6650-6320-416B-BDE3-C5D43047E052

302EEC9F-4920-44FD-AB3E-9A577A836060


SAVE SOME ROOM FOR DESSERT!

Sweet Basil Dessert

Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

Sweet Basil - outside new


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.