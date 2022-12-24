SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Is Open Today from 11 to 4; Closed for Christmas
Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil is open on Christmas Eve from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.
Carry-out and curbside services are also available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
