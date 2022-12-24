 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Clarion County

Saturday, December 24, 2022 @ 01:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wind chillCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022:

Wind Chill Warning
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
329 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Grove City, Murrysville, Kittanning, Uniontown, Franklin, Follansbee, Cadiz, Caldwell, Malvern, Tionesta, Ellwood City, Wheeling, Fairmont, Waynesburg, Washington, Lower Burrell, Weirton, Canonsburg, Clarion, Brookville, New Philadelphia, Sharon, Latrobe, Hermitage, Aliquippa, New Castle, Monaca, Oil City, Monessen, Beaver Falls, New Martinsville, Wellsburg, Woodsfield, Martins Ferry, New Kensington, Morgantown, Ambridge, Moundsville, Ford City, Columbiana, Butler, Carrollton, Cambridge, East Liverpool, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Coshocton, Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Dover, Salem, Punxsutawney, Zanesville, Greensburg, and Indiana
329 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until Noon EST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.