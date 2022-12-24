WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Clarion County
A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Clarion County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022:
Wind Chill Warning
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
329 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022
COUNTIES:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Grove City, Murrysville, Kittanning, Uniontown, Franklin, Follansbee, Cadiz, Caldwell, Malvern, Tionesta, Ellwood City, Wheeling, Fairmont, Waynesburg, Washington, Lower Burrell, Weirton, Canonsburg, Clarion, Brookville, New Philadelphia, Sharon, Latrobe, Hermitage, Aliquippa, New Castle, Monaca, Oil City, Monessen, Beaver Falls, New Martinsville, Wellsburg, Woodsfield, Martins Ferry, New Kensington, Morgantown, Ambridge, Moundsville, Ford City, Columbiana, Butler, Carrollton, Cambridge, East Liverpool, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Coshocton, Steubenville, St. Clairsville, Dover, Salem, Punxsutawney, Zanesville, Greensburg, and Indiana
329 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until Noon EST today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
