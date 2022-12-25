Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Sweet Potato Bake

This luscious sweet potato pecan recipe is the way to go!

Ingredients

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes

2 large eggs



1/2 cup sugar1/4 cup half-and-half cream1/4 cup butter, softened2 teaspoons vanilla extract1/8 teaspoon salt

Topping:

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

-For topping, combine the brown sugar and flour in a small bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Fold in pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

