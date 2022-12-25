 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Sweet Potato Bake

Sunday, December 25, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This luscious sweet potato pecan recipe is the way to go!

Ingredients

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
2 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup half-and-half cream
1/4 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt

Topping:
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

-For topping, combine the brown sugar and flour in a small bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Fold in pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


