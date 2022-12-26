Police: Child Pornography Discovered on Jefferson County Man’s Cell Phone

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is facing felony child pornography charges after state police reportedly discovered multiple items of child pornography on his cell phone.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Charles Lewis Ferguson, of Punxsutawney, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in July 2021 by DuBois-based State Police.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers from State Police in DuBois conducted an interview on July 13, 2021, with the victim’s mother, who related that she saw her boyfriend Charles Ferguson’s phone laying on the bed. Since Ferguson had cheated on her in the past, she checks his phone regularly.

While checking Ferguson’s phone, she saw a video of her daughter naked drying off in the bathroom saved in his photo gallery. The victim’s mother related that she deleted the video and then confronted Ferguson about the video. Ferguson related that “the camera turned on by itself and took the video and sent it to his phone,” the complaint indicates.

Ferguson then gave her the camera from the nightstand drawer, and she took a hammer to the camera. She then told Ferguson to pack his stuff because she was going to take him to his parent’s house in Punxsutawney. She also told him to leave his phone, according to the complaint.

Ferguson refused to leave his phone, the complaint notes.

Troopers located Ferguson at his father’s residence on Clark Street in Punxsutawney Borough. He was asked to come back to the barracks and speak with investigators, and he agreed, the complaint states

Troopers also recovered Ferguson’s cell phone in his pocket—the same cell phone the complainant advised she observed the video of her nude daughter on, according to the complaint.

During a search incident to arrest, Ferguson kept telling troopers that he knew why police were speaking to him. A trooper told Ferguson he did not want to talk about anything until they got to the barracks, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Ferguson agreed to speak with police and related that his girlfriend told him that she found a video on his phone involving her daughter and that she was dumping him. Ferguson advised his girlfriend would not show him the video that she alleged to have seen, and further advised that his girlfriend told him the video was of his girlfriend’s daughter naked and that she refused to show anyone the video.

Ferguson related he had a video camera in his bedroom that he gave to his girlfriend and that the video camera had never been opened and never left their bedroom. Ferguson “explicitly” denied ever setting up the camera to capture anything in the bathroom or bedrooms of the child. Ferguson advised he never set up the camera and that it was still in the packaging. Ferguson asked throughout the interview for proof that such a video exists. Ferguson advised the camera required a memory card to save the video to it and further advised he had no knowledge of the camera being removed from his drawer and set up to take video, according to the complaint.

Ferguson advised he had no other cameras that he used or owned and that he has never seen his girlfriend’s daughter in a nude depiction and has never seen any other children in the house nude, the complaint notes.

Ferguson was asked if there was any way that his phone could be sent to be forensically viewed and nude depictions of juveniles would be found on his phone. Ferguson expressly stated “no.” He advised that he has been the only one to have the phone, and there was no way a nude video of his girlfriend’s daughter would be on the phone. Ferguson was asked for consent to search his phone. He advised he needs his phone for bills and unemployment money. Ferguson was advised that the cell phone was going to be seized pending the application of a search warrant and that the phone would remain in police custody to preserve any potential evidence on the phone, according to the complaint.

On July 15, 2021, the known complainant contacted PSP DuBois and stated that she found a bag that belonged to Ferguson in her bedroom. Inside the bag, she found multiple pairs of her daughter’s underwear along with sex toys, the complaint states.

She stated she found where she believes Ferguson has a hidden in her bathroom. Troopers responded to the scene and retrieved the bag of clothing and sex toys and put them in their patrol car. The complainant then showed troopers a wooden cabinet that was on the wall in her bathroom. Police took a picture of the top of the cabinet because there was a spot not covered with dust, and all other areas were covered. The complainant believed this is where Ferguson had a hidden camera in the bathroom, according to the complaint.

On November 3, 2021, a search warrant was obtained by police and served for the seizure of the cell phone through on-call District Judge Joseph M. Morris.

On February 10, 2022, troopers received the extraction discs from the PSP Computer Crimes Lab containing the information she was able to recover from the SIM card inside the cell phone. Each disc contained the extraction which included 293 deleted photos and 18 deleted videos. Even though there was no video of the complainant’s daughter, this disc contains videos that have been identified as child pornography. These videos were downloaded on June 28, 2020, and June 29, 2020, according to the complaint.

On November 7, 2022, police reviewed the extraction received from LG Stylo G cell phone. It was discovered that on May 21, 2021, a Google search was conducted on how to use a file hider on an android phone. On June 23, 2021, a Google search was conducted for the cheapest mini spy camera. Police reviewed the 18 videos recovered by Computer Crime and observed child pornography on eleven of the videos.

The following charges were filed against Ferguson on December 22, 2022:

– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (11 counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

