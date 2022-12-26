 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of flurries before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night – A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New Year’s Day – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.