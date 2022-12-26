7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of flurries before 7am, then a chance of light snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – A chance of light snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Friday Night – A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
New Year’s Day – Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.