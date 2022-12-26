 

BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

80-crashCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning.

20221224_071610 (1)

(Photos above by Gabe Troup.)

According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental.

Singh was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. at Clarion Hospital.

Shingledecker said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, near mile marker 64 on Interstate 80 west in Clarion Township.

Clarion-based State Police declined to comment citing an active investigation.

Other responding agencies included Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, PennDOT, and Bauer Truck Repair.

A portion of Interstate 80 was closed for approximately 12 hours following the accident. The roadway reopened around 6:30 p.m.

(Photos below by Randy Bauer / Bauer Truck Repair.)

IMG_2177 (1)

IMG_2176 (1)

IMG_2174 (1)

IMG_2175 (1)

IMG_2173 (1)

IMG_2170 (1)

IMG_2171 (1)


