This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week–Kenzee–is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Kenzee is a female Australian Cattle Dog and German Shepherd mix puppy.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Kenzee is athletic and friendly.

She was surrendered to the rescue center because she was ” too rough” with the smaller dog in the home.

The previous owners reported that Kenzee is paper-trained and knows some basic commands.

For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.

