Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Potpies

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Stuck with leftover turkey? Problem solved with these delicious potpies!

Ingredients

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch slices

1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery rib, diced
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups chicken broth
4 cups cubed cooked turkey
2/3 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream, divided
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 sheets refrigerated pie crust
1 large egg

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a Dutch oven, saute potatoes, carrots, onion and celery in butter and oil until tender. Stir in flour until blended; gradually add broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in turkey, peas, 1/2 cup cream, parsley, garlic salt and pepper.

-Spoon into 2 ungreased 9-in. pie plates. Unroll crusts; place over filling. Trim crusts and seal to edge of pie plates. Cut out a decorative center or cut slits in crusts. In a small bowl, whisk egg and remaining 1 tablespoon cream; brush over crusts.

-Bake until golden brown, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

