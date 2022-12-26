Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Potpies

Stuck with leftover turkey? Problem solved with these delicious potpies!

Ingredients

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch slices



1 medium onion, chopped1 celery rib, diced2 tablespoons butter1 tablespoon olive oil6 tablespoons all-purpose flour3 cups chicken broth4 cups cubed cooked turkey2/3 cup frozen peas1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream, divided1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1 teaspoon garlic salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 sheets refrigerated pie crust1 large egg

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a Dutch oven, saute potatoes, carrots, onion and celery in butter and oil until tender. Stir in flour until blended; gradually add broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in turkey, peas, 1/2 cup cream, parsley, garlic salt and pepper.

-Spoon into 2 ungreased 9-in. pie plates. Unroll crusts; place over filling. Trim crusts and seal to edge of pie plates. Cut out a decorative center or cut slits in crusts. In a small bowl, whisk egg and remaining 1 tablespoon cream; brush over crusts.

-Bake until golden brown, 40-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

