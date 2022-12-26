Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire; Firefighter Rushed to Hospital After ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest’

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox area family lost their home in a Christmas Eve fire.

The fire broke out around 11:00 a.m. at the home of Andy and Laura Hogue along Ninevah Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Callensburg, Eau-Claire, Emlenton, Knox, Parker, Perry Township, Pinegrove Township, Seneca, Shippenville-Elk, Rockland Township, St. Petersburg, Strattanville, and Washington Township were among the fire departments called to the fire.

Clarion Hospital EMS and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

It is believed that the fire broke out in a wood pellet stove in the basement.

The home is a complete loss.

Emlenton Firefighter Tim Kriebel “experienced a sudden cardiac arrest” while performing firefighting duties at the scene of the “dangerous wind-driven residential structure fire,” according to a representative of the Emlenton Fire Department.

“Kriebel was immediately attended to by firefighters and EMS crew at the scene and (was) transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS and is currently in stable condition in ICU at Butler Memorial Hospital.”

A fundraising effort has been created to help homeowners Andy and Laura Hogue whose family was displaced by the fire.

According to organizer Madison Johnson, the Hogue family watched their home burn down and will need the funds raised to cover their living costs while they get back on their feet.

“If you’re able, please consider donating to help support the amazing Hogue Family who just watched their home burn down,” Johnson said. “We will use all proceeds to help them still have a Happy Holiday. Let’s bring them some comfort in a time of need.”

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser for Andy and Laura Hogue had reached over $18,909.

