Jamie Lefever Retires from Banking, Economic Development Careers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jamie Lefever recently retired from her banking, economic development, and community service careers in Armstrong, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties.

Lefever’s 25-year career in banking began in New Bethlehem Bank as a teller, and she ended up running all of the bank’s IT systems. S&T bought New Bethlehem Bank, and she subsequently became a branch manager in Clarion.

“I’ve had lots of opportunities and lots of roles within banking,” Lefever told exploreClarion.com. “I worked there (New Bethlehem Bank) for 25 years and then five years after S&T bought them out, so banking’s been my thing.”

Following that career, she went to the Trust Department of Next Tier Bank for two years. Next, was Community First Bank, and while she was there, she was on the Clarion County Economic Development (CCEDC) Board.

“The current executive director left, and I was offered their position. That’s how I got into economic development.”

Following CCEDC, Lefever joined WRC Senior Services as Director of Donor Relations, a development position. Holding the position of Executive Director of the Jefferson County Development Council was her last stop.

In addition to her banking career, volunteering has always been part of her life, serving on many committees, and those committees are listed at the end of this story.

“I’m going to be staying with Rotary and RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards), and then I’m looking for other options that may arise. I think I’ve done all I can do in the professional business, so it’s time for me to see what I can bring to the table.”

Her son, Channing Frampton, is a TV news anchor in Tallahassee, Florida, and more visits to Florida will be possible in retirement.

Nevertheless, Jamie and her husband, Denny, live in New Bethlehem and plan to stay.

“We intend to stay in the community, visit family and friends, my son in Florida more often, and be involved in more volunteer work. I’m thinking of the Clarion County YMCA.

“It isn’t like having to be somewhere from 8 to 5 every day. Best of all, I’ll drink coffee when I feel like it.”

Lefever has been involved in the following committees and boards:

– Member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Pittsburgh Chapter

– Vice President Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce

– CCEDC Executive Director

– President Rotary Club of Clarion District 7280

– New Bethlehem Library, Trustee

– Clarion Chamber of Commerce, Event Chair

– YMCA of Clarion County, board member

– RULE XIII Graduate

– Past Member of DuBois Free Medical Clinic

– Past Member Dubois Rotary Club

– Scottish Festival Committee

– PIOGA EU Committee

– Board Member Clarion County Foundation Bridge Builders

– Board Member Penn State Cooperative Extension Clarion County

