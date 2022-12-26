Motel Employee Accused of Taking $20 from Customer to Shower in Room, Pocketing the Cash Faces Hearing Tomorrow



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local motel employee accused of accepting $20.00 from a customer to shower in a room and then pocketing the money is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Geist, of Strattanville, is set for Tuesday, December 27, at 9:15 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Geist faces the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 3:58 p.m. on September 25 at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The complaint state that an employee of the motel, identified as Kristen Elizabeth Geist, was observed on surveillance footage taking money from a customer and then not putting it into the cash register.

According to the complaint, Geist was working a 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. shift on September 25 as a front desk cashier. The surveillance footage shows Geist taking money from the customer, opening the cash register, and then placing the money on the desk in front of her before closing the register drawer again. Geist then gave the customer a hotel room key. After the customer walks away, Geist is seen picking the money up off the desk and placing it in an unknown location on her person.

Geist reportedly admitted that she took two $10 bills from the customer and gave him a room key so he could take a shower, the complaint states.

The cost to rent the room on September 25 was valued at $71.93, the complaint states.

Geist was arraigned on December 15 at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

