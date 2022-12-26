 

Police Seeking Information on Attempted Arson of Route 666 Residence

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information regarding an incident of attempted arson on State Route 666 in Howe Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence located at 8306 Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of a suspicious person on the premises around 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

Police say an investigation determined that an unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry inside the camp by force.

The actor(s) also attempted to set fire to the structure, according to police.

The victim is a 51-year-old Delmont woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department Station 72 assisted PSP Marienville on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


