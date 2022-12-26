Richard Eugene Ehrhart, Sr., age 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Born on October 13, 1935, in Oil City, he was a son to the late Ira W. Ehrhart, Sr. and Evelyn Greenawalt Ehrhart.

Richard attended Oil City Schools, and then joined the U.S. Navy in December of 1952.

He served until he was honorably discharged in October of 1956. He served during the Korean Conflict, traveling from Korea to China and Europe.

His last duty assignment was on the USS Oriskany.

He worked for Louis Kraft as a truck driver for 20 years, and then went on to work for PennDOT until he retired.

On November 21, 1974, he married the former Elizabeth Smith-Rex, who survives. They shared 48 years of marriage together.

Richard was known to be very handy around the house; he loved woodworking.

He made a full five-piece bedroom suite, including a vanity and chest of drawers, all by hand for Elizabeth.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR Racing and the Steelers.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Elizabeth Ehrhart, is his son, Richard Ehrhart, Jr. (Christine) of Franklin and their two children, Brittany (Steve) and Evan (Elizabeth Huber) of Oil City, a step-daughter Deborah Rex and her daughter Denise, of NC, a step-son William Rex and his children, Gerritt (Lacy) and Kathryn, all of Oil City, a step-daughter Yvonne (Robert) Russo and their daughters Jessica and Hannah, all of TX, a step-son Michael Rex and his children Kendrick and Alex, all of Tacoma, WA, and a step-son Gregory (Ron Coleman) Rex of Baltimore, MD and Greg’s sons, Nicholas and Christopher.

There are 12 great-grandchildren also surviving.

Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Richard in death are his parents, a step-son Douglas Rex, and his siblings and in-laws, Helen and James Prenatt, Betty Jane and Leon Firestone, and Ira W. Ehrhart, Jr. and his wife, Vera Ehrhart.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tom Carr, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, officiating.

Military honors will be presented by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.