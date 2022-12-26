SPONSORED: Clarion Ford Welcomes Don Williams to Their Team
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is happy to announce Don Williams has joined the Clarion Ford family!
Prior to joining Clarion Ford, Don worked for Murray’s Ford-Lincoln in DuBois. Beginning in 1993, he started off detailing, then moved to sales and worked his way up to management. Don was the Sales Manager for Murray’s from 2010 to 2022.
Don goes the extra mile to understand your needs and stay within your budget. He takes the time to make sure you get exactly what you want in a vehicle while making the car-buying process stress-free from start to finish.
With over 25 years of experience in car sales, Don is well known for his knowledge and honesty. His customer service continues even after you drive off the lot.
Now calling Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram home, Don brings his extraordinary skills to the dealership and hopes to continue to share his passion with all new and past customers.
Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.