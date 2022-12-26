State Police Calls: Suspect Threatens to Kill Clarion Couple With Knives Before Stealing ‘Toiletry Items’

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Suspect Threatens Clarion Couple With Knife Before Stealing ‘Toiletry Items’

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on December 22, troopers are investigating a robbery that occurred at a residence on Grand Avenue Extension in Clarion Township, sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

Police say the actor entered the residence with knives and threatened to kill the tenants—a 33-year-old male and a 30-year-old female, both of Clarion.

According to police, the actor also stole multiple toiletry items, including deodorants, body wash, and shampoo.

The stolen items are valued at $30.00.

No further information is being released at this time.

Criminal Mischief in Callensburg Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief near Jefferson Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known male damaged the victim’s car windshield around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The victim is a 48-year-old Rimersburg woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

