Troopers Rescue Two Dogs Chained Outside in Cold Temperatures

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CruiserSnowBANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers received a report on December 23, around 7:57 a.m., of two dogs that were tethered outdoors with no shelter near Hemlock Lake Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.

Police say a small wooden shelter was provided for a medium-sized dog, but no shelter or usable bedding was provided for a larger dog.

Two water dishes were located with the dogs, but they were frozen, police said.

Both dogs have been moved to a warm location and provided food and water.

The owner—a known 38-year-old Banks Township woman—was charged with two counts of Neglect of Animal, failure to provide water, and two counts of Neglect of Animal, failure to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the weather.

The suspect’s name was not released.


