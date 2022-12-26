Vernon L. Summerville, 88, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

He was born on January 25, 1934, in Piney Township.

He was the son of Lee and Viora (Thompson) Summerville.

Vernon married Barbara Miller on June 7, 1958, and she survives.

He worked at Heeter Lumber Company in New Bethlehem for many years.

He also worked at C&K Coal Company as a strip minor and high lift operator and retired from there.

Vernon was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed, gardening, home improvement, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Summerville of Sligo, one daughter, Brenda Summerville of Knox, one son, Steven Summerville and his wife Maureen of Sherrills Ford, NC., and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Summerville, and George Summerville and a sister, Violet Davis.

Vernon’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with the lay pastor, Faye Craig officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion PA 16214 or Sligo United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Sligo PA 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

