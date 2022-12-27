7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Scattered flurries before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 6 mph.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 7 mph.
Thursday NightA slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
FridayA chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightRain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SaturdayRain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday NightRain. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
New Year’s DayRain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
