Avanelle A. Berringer, 80, of Punxsutawney, went to her heavenly home on December 25, 2022 at Mulberry Square.

She was born on May 22, 1942 in DuBois, the daughter of the late Karl and Annabelle (Fullerton) Spencer.

Retired, Avanelle worked as a caretaker for 25 years and as a school math aid in Franklin.

Avanelle had previously enjoyed volunteering her time with the Area Agency on Aging.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, socializing with friends and going to church activities.

Avanelle is survived by her two children: Christine Spencer of Punxsutawney and Daniel Berringer of Rossiter; a sister, Anise Bump and her husband Terry of Kittaning; 8 grandchildren: Jordan Spuck and Jacob Spuck and his wife Erika, Todd, Cheyenne, McKenzie, Ty Berringer, Tyler and Luke.

In addition to her parents, Avanelle was preceded in death by three siblings: Karl Spencer, Milo Spencer and Florence Boyd; and two close friends Rosalyn Pearce and Ginger Buterbaugh.

The family will receive friends from 1-4pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will follow immediately at 4pm at the funeral home with pastor Devin Wintermyer officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Punxsutawney Memorial Library.

Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.