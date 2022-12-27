Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Moist Lemon Angel Cake Roll

Start planning your New Year’s Eve spread!

Ingredients

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar



9 large egg whites, room temperature1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar3/4 cup cake flour1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

Filling:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

Yellow food coloring, optional

Additional confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Line a 15x10x1-in. baking pan with waxed paper; lightly coat paper with cooking spray.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Add vanilla and cream of tartar to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 2 Tbsp. at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Fold in flour, about 1/4 cup at a time.

-Gently spread batter into prepared pan. Bake until cake springs back when lightly touched, 15-20 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes.

-Turn the cake onto a kitchen towel dusted with 1 tablespoon of confectioners’ sugar. Gently peel off the waxed paper. Roll up the cake in the towel jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in water until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir a small amount of hot mixture into the egg; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes.

-Remove from heat. Gently stir in lemon juice, zest, and, if desired, food coloring. Cool to room temperature without stirring.

-Unroll cake; spread filling to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up again. Place seam side down on a serving plate; sprinkle with additional confectioners’ sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.