 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

David Lee Martz

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

David Lee Martz, 80, of Kennerdell passed away at home Dec. 24, 2022.

Born Feb. 1, 1942 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew P. & Beatrice Blum Martz.

David had worked at the Oil City Glass Plant, Cyclops and spent many years as a truck driver.

He was married on Aug. 18, 1980 to the former Deborah Lee Wentling and she survives.

Dave enjoyed riding motorcycles and four wheelers.

He enjoyed working on cars, gong to the races and watching his favorite westerns, Gunsmoke and Wagon Train in particular.

He is survived by the following children: Tracy Jo Herman & her husband Doug Kauffman of Oil City, Jason Herman & his wife Erin of Oil City, Greg Herman (Amanda Fedorek) of Oil City; and two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca, from a previous marriage.

He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Dave is survived by a sister: Merrie Perry of Kennerdell; and brothers: John I. Martz of SC, Andrew P. Martz of Kennerdell, Sam Martz & his wife Dianna of Kennerdell, William A. Martz & his wife Chris of Kennerdell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister in law Bunny Martz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church, Fr. John Miller will preside.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.