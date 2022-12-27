David Lee Martz, 80, of Kennerdell passed away at home Dec. 24, 2022.

Born Feb. 1, 1942 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew P. & Beatrice Blum Martz.

David had worked at the Oil City Glass Plant, Cyclops and spent many years as a truck driver.

He was married on Aug. 18, 1980 to the former Deborah Lee Wentling and she survives.

Dave enjoyed riding motorcycles and four wheelers.

He enjoyed working on cars, gong to the races and watching his favorite westerns, Gunsmoke and Wagon Train in particular.

He is survived by the following children: Tracy Jo Herman & her husband Doug Kauffman of Oil City, Jason Herman & his wife Erin of Oil City, Greg Herman (Amanda Fedorek) of Oil City; and two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca, from a previous marriage.

He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Dave is survived by a sister: Merrie Perry of Kennerdell; and brothers: John I. Martz of SC, Andrew P. Martz of Kennerdell, Sam Martz & his wife Dianna of Kennerdell, William A. Martz & his wife Chris of Kennerdell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister in law Bunny Martz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church, Fr. John Miller will preside.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

