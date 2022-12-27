Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a December 2nd automobile accident.

As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on December 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.

Born on March 10, 1939, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edward and Cecilia Diebold Gariepy.

Ed attended Oil City High School and was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was employed for many years at Foster Forbes Glass Company in Oil City until their closing in April 1984.

Then he went to work for Hegedus Aluminum Industries until retirement.

He married the “love of his life,” Judy Elmore, on October 7, 1971. They shared 41 years of marriage together, until her passing on August 2, 2012.

Ed was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR with his late wife.

He also enjoyed watching WWF and collecting Lionel train memorabilia.

As a father, he is survived by a daughter, Connie Shull and husband Richard of Oil City, and two sons, William Karl Miller II and fiancée Deborah Clouser of Oil City, and James Edward Gariepy and wife, Michelle of Harrodsburg, KY.

His grandchildren include: two granddaughters, Kayla Shull and husband Jason of Yorkville, IL, and Dr. Megan Stoeckinger and husband Clay Caylor of Lexington, KY; three grandsons, Travis Shull of Oil City, and Jackson and Joseph Stockinger of Harrodsburg, KY.

Ed was also the proud great grandpa to Caroline Caylor of Lexington, KY.

Surviving siblings including are Patricia Barnhart and husband Jack, of East Liverpool, OH, and John Gariepy of Oil City.

Ed is also survived by various nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Judy, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Jane Miller, two sisters, Marihelen Gariepy and Ann Gariepy, a brother, James Gariepy, and sister-in-law, Barb Gariepy.

Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard directly before the 11 a.m. service.

The Reverend John Miller will be officiating.

Interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

