Featured Local Job: All Positions- Laurelbrook Personal Care
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 09:12 AM
Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for all positions.
Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?
Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance?
Work in Senior Living!!
Now hiring for all positions!
Competitive pay based on experience!
Full-Time and Part-Time available!
Join their amazing team and enjoy:
- Weekly Pay!
- Competitive wages
- No late-night shifts!
- Benefits and 401K available
For more information and to apply contact:
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
814-849-0476
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.