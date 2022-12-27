 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: All Positions- Laurelbrook Personal Care

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for all positions.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance?

Work in Senior Living!!

Now hiring for all positions!
Competitive pay based on experience!
Full-Time and Part-Time available!

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

  • Weekly Pay!
  • Competitive wages
  • No late-night shifts!
  • Benefits and 401K available

For more information and to apply contact:
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825

[email protected]

814-849-0476


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.