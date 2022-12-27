Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness.

Born December 9, 1943, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Frederick L. and Dorothy Ray Carl.

He was a graduate on Clarion-Limestone High School and proudly and honorably served his country as an US Army Reservist.

On February 14, 1992 at Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica, he married the former Nora Clark. She survives.

Mr. Carl was co-owner/foreman at Evergreen Contracting, Inc. until his retirement in 2015.

His memberships include Kahletown Church and the NRA.

He also served as a Corsica Borough Councilman.

His pastimes included tinkering, hunting, riding his 4 wheeler and he was an avid reader of “The Derrick”.

He was a man of few words and a mentor to many.

Those surviving in addition to his wife, Nora, are his son, Jonathan (Christi) Carl; his step son, Rhode “Jamie” (Amrita) Manhattan; his daughters, Jeanette Servey, Staci (Kenneth) Keihl and Holly Servey; his sister, Lynne (Carl) Dills; his grandchildren, Alyssa (William Maury) Carl, Abygail Carl, Kaleb and Colton Keihl, and Ashton Manhattan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Sgt. Frederick D. Carl, US Army Airborne Ranger on December 7, 1990.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA, with an additional hour of visiting to be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 9:30-10:30AM prior to the funeral service.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30AM with Pastor JJ Johnson, presiding.

Interment will follow at the Roseville Bethel Cemetery in Union Twp., Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made in Fred’s memory to Tri County Animal Rescue or Corsica Volunteer Fire Company.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave an online condolence, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.