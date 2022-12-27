Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on February 6, 1940 in Callensburg; daughter of the late Ralph Elmer and Florence Alberta Black Whitmer.

Jessie married Merle Dean Miller on July 2, 1957, who preceded her in death.

She then married James H. “Jim” Bryant on September 6, 1974, who preceded her in death on January 20, 2021.

She was an active member of the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville where she was very involved in all the events.

Jessie’s life was centered around her faith and family.

She loved family gatherings and baking cookies and cakes for everyone.

Jessie also loved babysitting her grandchildren.

She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, crocheting, and going out to eat and socializing with her friends.

Jessie is survived by her children, Keith Miller of Shippenville, Randall Miller and his wife, Tammy, of Shippenville, Dale Miller and his wife, Lynn, of Clarion, Erik Bryant of Montana, and Rhonda Hord and her husband, RC, of Montana and her grandchildren, Kimberly VanAntwerp and her husband, Eric, Tommy Kifer, Heather Walters and her husband, Joe, Kristie Pfendler and her husband, Brian, Meghan Mohney and her husband, Timothy, Zachery Miller and his fiancé, Haley Shiver, Austin Miller, Carlie Hord, and Samantha Jensen and her husband, Kris; along with numerous great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a number of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Jessie was preceded in death by her infant child, baby Miller; her brother, Kenneth Whitmer and his wife, Jean; her sister, Donna Henry and her husband, Gary; and a niece, Lori Croy.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow in the funeral home with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

Interment will take place in the Strattanville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jessie’s honor to the Manor United Methodist Church, 9 Airport Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

