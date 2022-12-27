Jody Shipton, 56, of Shippenville, formerly of the Clintonville, passed away at home on December 23, 2022.

Jody was born January 28, 1966 in Grove City, he was the son of the late Norman and Gladys Shipton.

Jody graduated from Mercer High School.

He was currently employed at Clarion Bathware as a truck driver.

Jody had previously worked for Tri-County in Grove City for a number of years.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguin fan.

He and his family loved to visit Ocean City Maryland every year for vacation.

Jody enjoyed going to the casino as well. His family brought him so much joy.

Jody was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Barkeyville.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his children Kendra Mahood and her husband Isaiah of Seneca and Alex Shipton and his fiancé Brianna Keene of Clintonville. His granddaughter Lilyan Sue Shipton Lawson, his siblings Karen (Paul) Tavares and Bob (Judy) Shipton, his niece Mindy Tavares and her children and nephew Micach (Audrey) Tavares and his children. Jody’s former wife Jennifer Hughes and her fiancé Dana Dilley of Clintonville and his special friends Sherry and her husband Jimmy.

Jody was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lonnie Shipton and a grandchild, baby Mahood.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Thursday at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating, Jody’s former father-in-law.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

