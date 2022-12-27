Local Man Charged With Illegally Acquiring Reptile

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged with illegally acquiring a reptile.

Court documents indicate the PA Fish & Boat Commission Northeast Region filed a citation against 23-year-old Brock Dakota Allshouse, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 19.

According to the citation, Allshouse acquired a reptile, specifically an Eastern Painted Turtle, by use of electronic communications on May 1.

By law, “reptiles must be taken by means of lawful hand, hook, and line, snake hook or tong, turtle hook, traps, and nets less than 4-foot square or diameter.”

According to the citation, Allshouse acquired the turtle from Underground Reptiles of Deerfield Beach, Florida, which transported a Pennsylvania-native species into the Commonwealth from another jurisdiction.

Allshouse entered a guilty plea to the following charge on Thursday, December 22:

– Rules/Regulations Seasons Sizes & Possession Limits, Summary 3

He is required to pay a fine of $126.25.

A citation against Underground Reptiles was filed in Judge Miller’s office on December 19.

Court officials are currently awaiting a plea on the following charge:

– Rules/Regulations Transportation & Sale of Fish, Summary 2

The defendant – Underground Reptiles – is facing a fine of $201.25.

