Macayla Ann Pisor, 24, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2022 at home.

Macayla was born June 26, 1998 in Brookville.

She was the daughter of John and Missy McGriffin Pisor.

Macayla graduated from PA Cyber School.

She worked at Universal Forest Products and Ageless Home Health Care.

Macayla enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends.

She never passed up an opportunity to go out in the woods and hunt.

Loved ones to cherish her memory are her parents, her son Elijah Mitchell, and her sister Caitlynn Bowser.

Macayla was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill McGriffin, Amanda Pisor and Walter and Betty Whitling.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

The memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Louie Bennett of Zion EC Church officiating.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be sent to the family for Macayla’s son’s trust fund, being set up for his needs and education.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.