Man Allegedly Points Rifle at Woman During Argument in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 47-year-old man is accused of pointing a rifle at a woman during a dispute at a residence in Elk Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Michael Joseph Poling on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 8:57 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, at a residence along State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Poling and the victim were arguing in the garage area at the above-described location. The argument turned physical when Poling wrapped his left arm around the victim’s shoulder and neck area, “causing a headlock to the victim.”

The complaint states that the victim broke free of the headlock. Poling then grabbed a single shot .410 gauge style rifle, pointed it at the victim’s head approximately 4 to 6 feet away, and he told the victim to get out of his face, according to the complaint.

The victim related the rifle was pointed at her twice. She eventually walked away from the scene and back into the residence. A written statement was obtained from the victim regarding the events that took place, the complaint states.

Poling was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on December 22 on the following charges in front of Judge Heeter:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail (10%).

A preliminary hearing is slated for Tuesday, January 17, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

