Police Identify Area Man Involved in Repossession Incident Gone Wrong

ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a repossession incident in Rouseville Borough that ended up with an area man chasing down two people with a firearm.

Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on December 21.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin State Police Troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department to meet two victims in relation to a vehicle chasing them and brandishing a firearm around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Cherry Run Road, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.

Upon making contact, the victims related that Daniel Chrispen chased after them and brandished a handgun, the complaint states.

Chrispen pointed the gun directly at them from the passenger side of a white Ford F-150 and yelled “y’all are some dead mother (expletives),” the complaint indicates.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, December 21, the incident involved a repossession of a vehicle.

The following charges were filed against Chrispen on December 21:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Chrispen faces a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

