Richard Arthur Davison

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pzG0azDmCNxXqtRichard Arthur Davison, 64, of Mayport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 25, 2022, at his residence after a three-year battle with cancer.

Born on April 18, 1958 in Harrisburg, he was the son of Richard Joseph and Myra Lee (Morder) Davison.

Richard worked as a HVAC maintenance technician at Clarion University.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, especially his camp at Benezette.

He was married on November 8, 1980, to Tana Lyn (Nulph) Davison and she survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Myra Lee Davison of Harrisburg, a son, Brent Richard Davison of Rockton, two brothers, Chris Davison and his wife, Stephanie, and Jeffrey Davison, and two sisters, Lisa Clemm and her husband, Chris, and Stacy Shambaugh and her husband, Dan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Joseph Davison, a brother, Mark Davison, and a sister, Karen Wagner.

At Richard’s request, there with be no services.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Richard Davison to the Clarion Sunshine Project, P.O. Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


