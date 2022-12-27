SPONSORED: Vince’s Tavern Announces New Year’s Eve Specials
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern has announced their New Year’s Eve Specials!
Specials will be served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Reservations are greatly appreciated.
For more information, or to make reservations, call 814-744-9960.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233.
