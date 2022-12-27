Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Taylor was born on May 7, 1939 in Clarion County to the late Gerald B. and Ethel C. (Bigley) Cotton, Jr.

He was a 1957 graduate of Keystone High School.

He went on to graduate from Clarion State with a degree in Social Studies, Social Science, English, Safety Education and Highway Safety.

Following his graduation from Clarion he went on to serve in the United States Army from 1962 – 1964.

After his time in the military Taylor attended various universities to further his education.

He obtained his Masters Degree from Gannon University with a degree in Library Science.

He also went to Penn State University to get his degree in Horseshoeing.

Taylor was a member of many clubs and associations. He was a member of F & AM #861 Masonic Lodge, Frankfurt Germany, Coudersport Consistory and Zem Zem Shrine Erie, Legion of Honor – New Castle, American Quarter Horse Association, Venango Draft Horse Association, Belgian Horse Association, Percheron Horse Association, Farriers Association, Eastern Farriers Association, Suffolk Sheep Association, he served as Secretary and Treasurer and was on the Board of Directors for the Mercer County Wool Grower Association and the Mercer County Antique Power Association.

Taylor was of the Protestant faith.

He married his beloved wife, Donna Kay Cotton on March 28, 1964 and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2007.

Taylor is survived by his son, Taylor H. Cotton, Jr., and grandson, Taylor H. Cotton, III, of Knox, PA.

In addition to his parents and wife, Taylor was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald B. Cotton and an infant brother.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., of 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 12 pm – 2 pm.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev Beth Creekpaum, officiating.

Masonic and Military Honors will be rendered.

Interment will take place at New Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

