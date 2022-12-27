Clarion Man Allegedly Steals Money from Walmart’s Self-Checkout

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of stealing money from Walmart’s self-checkout.

According to court documents, State Police in Clarion filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Jamie Lee Watkins, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, December 22.

The incident occurred around 3:39 p.m. on December 2 at Walmart located at 63 Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:39 p.m. on December 2 Jamie Watkins took $40.00 from the cash return of a self-checkout line that did not belong to him.

Watkins reportedly took possession of the money and made no effort to return it to its rightful owner, the complaint states.

Watkins faces the following charge:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 3

The case is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Schill.

