Emlenton Firefighter in Stable Condition Following Cardiac Arrest at House Fire

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – The condition of the Emlenton Fire Department firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest while fighting a residential fire in Ashland Township is described as stable and improving.

(Pictured above: Emlenton Fire Department battles a blaze at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Credit: Emlenton Fire Department/Facebook.)

Firefighter Tim Kriebel was on-scene at a wind-driven fire at the home of Andy and Laura Hogue in Ashland Township, Clarion County, on December 24 when he suffered what has been described as a “sudden cardiac arrest.” He was immediately attended by firefighters and an EMS crew that was at the scene. He was transferred to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS. Then, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Butler Memorial Hospital.

“He’s stable currently at Butler Memorial Hospital, and he’s receiving ongoing treatment,” said Emlenton Fire Chief Trevor Hile. “We keep getting good news. He’s stable, and he’s talking with family. We’re expecting him to make a good recovery.”

Kriebel has served as a firefighter at Emlenton Fire Department for nine years. In 2022, he was the department’s top responder with over 270 responses, according to Chief Hile.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this incident…It was your quick response and intervention that saved Tim’s life,” the department posted to their Facebook page. “Tim is the definition of selflessness and gives of himself for the benefit of his neighbors. Please keep Tim and his wife Kathy and their family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.”

