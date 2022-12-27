Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS





All Positions- Laurelbrook Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for all positions.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance?

Work in Senior Living!!

Now hiring for all positions!

Competitive pay based on experience!

Full-Time and Part-Time available!

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Weekly Pay!

Competitive wages

No late-night shifts!

Benefits and 401K available

For more information and to apply contact:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

[email protected]

814-849-0476





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Clean up Crew

Monday through Thursday

3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

$16.00 per hour, non-exempt

Duties (But not limited to):

Sweep and shovel sawdust and debris into convers

Watch chipper and conveyers to ensure they are running when in use

Keep chutes and conveyers clear

Watch levels in chi and sawdust trailers and switch before overflowing

Work maintenance when needed

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$12.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step

Sort products

Inspect and select finished products

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Prior grinding experience preferred

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have steel-toed boots

Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have basic computer skills

Must have good customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15.00 to $16.00 per hour

1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Equipment Mechanic/ Technician

Bobcat of Clarion

Bobcat of Clarion is currently seeking an experienced mechanic to join their team.

This is a full-time position Monday through Friday.

Paid Holidays and a generous benefits package are available.

Pay will be based on experience and skill level.

For more information, please call Human Resources at (716) 372-4063 x 216 or email [email protected]





Sales Associate

Long Shot Ammo and Arms

Long Shot Ammo and Arms, in Fairmount City, currently has an opening for a Sales Associate.

Job Title: Sales Associate

Department: Sales

Reports to: Retail Manager

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday-Sunday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Summary of duties and responsibilities:

Sales Associates are responsible for assisting customers in their selection of firearms and accessories that meet their needs for shooting sports and/or personal protection.

Primary duties and responsibilities:

Maintaining a professional appearance and attitude

Ask questions and listen to evaluate the needs of each customer

Recommend the appropriate products

Up-sell additional accessories based on the customer’s needs and desires

Maintain merchandise on the sales floor with respect to presentation

Responsible for accuracy with state and federal background check forms

Maintain current knowledge of products as well as state and federal firearms laws

Resolve customer issues and maintain merchandise requirements

Ability to work with minimum supervision, under pressure, and meet deadlines

Receiving shipments and working with the Point of Sale Software

Other duties and responsibilities:

Must be able to work as part of a team

Perform additional duties as needed

Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Skills/Experience:

Clean background

At least 21 years of age

Basic working firearms knowledge

Precise attention to detail

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work well and manage duties under pressure

Ability to interact professionally with customers

Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Windows operating systems

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, including evenings, and weekends

Physical Demands:

Able to lift/move up to 50 lbs

Interest applicants may email a resume to: [email protected]





Mechanical Engineer

Webco Industries

Webco currently has and opening for a Mechanical Engineer.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Top Duties

Plans/Designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes

Provides support to production operation

Tests all aspects of the mechanical components

Conducts investigations/analysis toward equipment utilization and operations to meet customer specifications

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer-assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail-oriented with a mechanical aptitude

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required

Steel related experience preferred

Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42314&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Maintenance Tech

Webco Industries

Webco currently has and opening for a Maintenance Tech.

At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation

Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Skill Sets:

Electrical Troubleshooting

Hand/Power Tool Proficiency

Read and understand drawings/schematics

Mechanical, Hydraulic, & pneumatic understanding

Working independently and with a team



Top Duties:

Repairs/Upgrades to automated equipment

Troubleshooting automatic equipment

Preventative Maintenance

Fabrication

Equipment Installs

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

pneumatics

hydraulics

PLCs

industrial electricity

basic mechanical skills

ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

repair of manufacturing equipment

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associates Degree in Engineering or professional certification.



Apply NOW to join their family! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=42586&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Treatment Supervisor II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS2 to 412-912-2012

Salary: From 50,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7 am- 3 pm) and Evenings (3 pm- 11 pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Line Cook

Vince’s Tavern

Vince’s Tavern currently has an opening for a Line Cook.

This is a part-time position, 20 hours a week, mostly evenings with a possibility of more hours.

Weekends are required.

To apply, stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233.





Direct Care Personnel

New Light, Inc.

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive Hourly Wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/Restriction free agency

Weekends are a must!

Benefits Package Available!

Open Availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company, has an immediate career opportunity for a Project/Staff Accountant.

This position will be involved with all aspects of accounting including A/P, A/R, G/L, and Job Costing with a focus on our project billing and costing.

The candidate must have the ability to analyze financial reports and support project managers. A successful candidate will have the ability to balance and organize multiple projects, have good communication skills, and have a strong knowledge of MS Excel, Office, etc. Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment.

Prior Accounting experience is required. 2-4-year post-secondary degree preferred.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.





Educational Assistants

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for Educational Assistants at North Clarion and West Forest.

Classroom & Child-Specific Positions available, all full-time positions (184 days/school year) full family medical, dental, vision, benefits, working in Special Education. Requires valid high school diploma and clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (RIU 6 will provide training if needed).

This is a bargaining unit position.

Hours are 7:45 am- 3:15 pm, pay range is $13-20/hour, typically closer to $13 if just starting, it depending on experience, and the benefits package is up to $29,000 annually if full family medical applies.

Please send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet may include but is not limited to, a letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Assistant Public Defender

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender.

POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Public Defender, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $28.85/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, December 9, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

QUALIFICATIONS: Juris Doctorate degree, licensed and admitted to Pennsylvania Bar.

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide competent legal representation to a wide variety of indigent or otherwise incarcerated criminal defendants at all stages of criminal prosecution in Clarion County.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Friday, November 09, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Deputy Clerk of Courts

Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office

The Clarion County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Clerk of Courts.

POSITION: Deputy Clerk of Courts

Full-Time, 75 hours per pay, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts

PAY GRADE: Follows CBA Scale – $12.80/hour starting

$13.90/hour after the probationary period

POSTING DATEs: 12/09/2022-12/20/2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The objective of this position is to serve in a Clerical Support capacity as a Deputy Clerk of Courts with an emphasis on the administrative responsibility involving Juvenile and Children & Youth cases filed within this office. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. The position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 20th, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.

The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures

Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals

Follow building plans and blueprints

Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies

Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems

Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade

Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices

Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings

Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper

Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-3 years experience as a plumber

Valid driver’s license

Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]





HVAC Service Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating is currently looking for knowledgeable and skilled HVAC Service Technicians.

Applicants should possess a high regard for customer satisfaction and company integrity. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23-$35/hr, performance bonuses, benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus up to $5,000 based on experience.

Duties:

Skilled in installation, repairs, maintenance, and troubleshooting on following, but not limited to gas furnaces, heat pumps, geothermal, air conditioners, and air handling units

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various types of refrigerant gases, natural gas, and propane

Knowledge and skills to work safely with various voltages of electricity up to 480 volts 3 phase

Knowledge and skills to safely braze with a high-temperature torch that may use propane, acetylene, and oxygen

Knowledge and ability to safely work with high-pressure nitrogen and refrigerants

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work safely in confined spaces such as attics, basements, closets, and crawl spaces

Ability to work safely at elevated heights such as rooftops, ceilings and ladders

Ability to work in extreme hot and cold temperatures

Ability to bend, crawl, stoop, stretch, and reach

Ability to walk on uneven surfaces

Ability to work off a ladder, sometimes at heights

Ability to safely lift up to 40 pounds

License and Education Requirements:

High School Diploma

EPA certified

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Paid time off

Experience:

HVAC: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

EPA Type II (Preferred)

Valid Drivers Licence

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, PA, or send a resume to [email protected]





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Telemetry Nurse – Seneca

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca.

Telemetry Nurse

Job ID: 220003D1

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: 2 North Intermediate Car

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies them in the teaching of patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for patient care within an episode of care

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Creates a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting, and supports the change and transition process to improve the quality of care and the practice environment

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team members needs for assistance and partnership

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility for improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in the application of the nursing process

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

CPR is required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Full-Time ICU Nurse in Seneca.

ICU Nurse



Job ID: 220003CZ

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Critical Care Unit

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $27.24 to $38.18 / hour

Description:

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Critical Care Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles and applies them in teaching patients, families, students, and new staff

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care

Supports the development of students, new staff, and colleagues, and may serve as a preceptor

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment

Formulates daily goals & a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as a partner and considers the individual needs of the patient

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care

Practices solid communication skills & articulates/translates the patient’s condition to other care providers

Make recommendations for changes in patient care

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers

Create a caring and compassionate patient-focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families, and colleagues

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge & skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately with the ages of the patients

Demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span

Zero to two years of experience

BSN preferred (not required)

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical, and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting, and positioning of patients

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located

Graduate nurses must complete the licensure examination within 4 MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) within 30 days of hire

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

COVID-19 Vaccination Information:

Individuals hired into this role must comply with UPMC’s COVID vaccination requirements upon beginning employment with UPMC.

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence, & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join them? Apply today by clicking this link.





Production Line Worker

Brookville Glove

Brookville Glove is currently looking for interested applicants for their Production Line position.

Join their team to be a part of a great teamwork environment!

Responsibilities Include:

Sewing the correct material together to ensure gloves are produced properly

Identifying marks, errors, or other mistakes on gloves and removing them from production

Staying within the seam allowance, which is pre-built in the machine to ensure accuracy

Ensuring needle has a point at all times, and the machine is being maintained properly

Changing the sewing machines bobbin thread when a replacement is needed, and maintaining a full top thread

Submitting daily slips of completed glove production

Experience:

Previous sewing experience preferred, but not required

Physical Demands:

An employee in this role is required to stand or sit for up to 8 hours

Also must be able to lift up to and including 50 lbs

This role works primarily with fingers rather than with the whole hand as in handling

If you are interested and would like more information, please call 814.849.7324.





Marching Band Assistant

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Marching Band Assistant.

All interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School High Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 16-24 hours/week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record customer payments, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, and Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail your resume or drop it off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248. You may also email your resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.





YMCA- Sports Assistant

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an immediate opening for a Sports Assistant.

The position reports to Sports Director and assists the Director in running various sports programs for youth and adults.

This position works 2-3 days per week, some evenings and predominantly Saturday mornings, averaging 10-12 hours per week.

The position is open until filled.

Please send an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] or apply in person at the YMCA. Questions may be directed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected] or by calling 814-764-3400.

Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available here.





Group Exercise Instructors

Clarion County/ Venango County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at their Oil City and Clarion branches.

Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected]

To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]





Lifeguards and Swim Instructors

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for Lifeguards and Swim Instructors.

Current lifeguard certification, CPR, and First Aid are required. The position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected]

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.





YMCA- Building Supervisor

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends.

The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, a retirement plan after two years, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected]

Application deadline: Accepting applications immediately until position is filled.





YMCA- Child Watch Caregiver

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

The YMCA is seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision, and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

You are at least 18 years old

You have experience working with children

You have or commit to obtaining CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state-mandated clearances and certifications

You have reliable transportation

You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop it off or mail it to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.





Leaders in Training Volunteer Program

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for its Leaders in Training Volunteer Program.

Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication, and organizational skills in a real-world setting.

Led by professional staff at the YMCA.

For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics, and sports programs.

Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]





Fall Internships at Clarion County YMCA

Clarion County YMCA

Fall Internships are available at Clarion County YMCA in many areas.

Internship areas include:

Nutrition & Fitness

Sport Management

Health and Wellness

Public Health

For more information contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]





YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is currently hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.

Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher.

The position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, the ability to work well with others, a reliable work record, and a flexible schedule and hours.

The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with the potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.

To apply, send your resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected]

The job will be listed until the positions are filled.





Full-time YMCA Aquatics Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking an energetic, hands-on professional to fill the position of full-time YMCA Aquatics Director in Clarion, PA.

This position supervises all aquatics operations at the Clarion County YMCA including a special emphasis on teaching swim lessons and supervising or coaching the YMCA competitive swim team. A strong swimming background is required.

Under the direction of the Branch Director and Executive Director, the Aquatics Director will coordinate and supervise the day-to-day operations of the aquatics center.

Primary job responsibilities are leading, developing, and maintaining high-quality YMCA aquatics programs. The Aquatics Director will also supervise, and provide leadership, instruction, and motivation for aquatics staff in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures, as well as provide swim instruction and lifeguarding as necessary. The Aquatics Director will create a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes member safety, engagement, and satisfaction. Finally, they know and exhibit the YMCA Mission through programs that strive for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This position involves occasional night and weekend responsibilities.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume by November 11, 2022. Applications will be accepted by mail or via email to Mr. Jesse Kelley at [email protected] Mail applications to Clarion County YMCA, Attn. Mr. Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekday Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (4 days/10 hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after the hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Full-time Program Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a full-time Program Director.

Candidates should possess the ability and experience in running highly effective programs to serve and meet the needs of the community.

The YMCA is looking for the following skill sets from applicants teaching, organizing effective programs that meet the needs of their members, organizing programs that inspire membership, connecting participants to the YMCA Cause, and instilling core values at every level from youth, to families and seniors.

This is a diverse position that builds on the strengths of the applicant. The YMCA is looking for talented people that are willing to work, learn, and grow by using their talents to make a positive difference in the community.

The ideal applicant will be organized, have great communication skills, be highly efficient in Microsoft office programs, have a background in teaching or leading groups of any kind of sport management or aquatic management, and be incredibly passionate about developing programs within their individual scope and abilities. This position will be challenged to grow and learn within the YMCA.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.





Full-time Sports Director

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has a full-time Sports Director position available.

The Sports Director will work to grow and enhance all the youth and adult sports programs at the YMCA. The Y is looking for an organized professional who communicates well, and that will be hands-on with the various programs under their leadership. The successful applicant will have a sports background, be able to teach and officiate various sports, and have good interpersonal skills to build relationships with youth, strengthening the Y’s connection with the community.

This is a hands-on teaching position that will require afternoons, evenings and weekends. This person must love to work with children and also have the ability to communicate effectively with parents. The position will require additional duties as assigned by the Branch Director.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, with a resume and at least 3 professional references at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.





Part-time Membership Representative/Receptionist

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a part-time Membership Representative.

Candidates should have a flexible schedule to work daytime shift, evening, and/or weekend shifts as needed. The position is up to 29 hours a week.

The YMCA is seeking a mature, responsible adult (18+) to fill this position. Job duties include greeting members, selling memberships, accepting payments, registering participants for programs, answering phones, working with the public, working with other staff and YMCA leaders, directing questions to the appropriate staff, and handling questions and concerns with maturity. Preference is given to those with customer service experience.

Applicants must have the ability to work day/evening shifts as needed and operate a computer and software with ease. Competitive pay and raises based on performance. Family work environment, free adult YMCA membership, employer-paid retirement plan after two years of work*. *When the hourly requirement is met.

Apply within to Anna Matthews, Membership Director, Scenic Rivers YMCA or email application materials to Anna at [email protected]

The YMCA is an equal-opportunity employer.





Multiple Openings at KGC Federal Credit Union

KGC Credit Union

KGC Credit Union is seeking qualified candidates to fill open positions at their Knox office.

Candidates should have leadership qualities, financial institution knowledge, business computer skills, and/or a bookkeeping background.

Being able to multitask and perform necessary functions to meet their membership needs is a plus.

Possibility of multiple open positions.

Please respond with your resume and cover letter along with salary expectations to:

KGC Jobs

PO Box 817

Knox PA 16232





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Life Skills Workers I- Overnight

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11 PM-7 AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Healthcare Aides, Abraxas has an Overnight Job for you!

In this role you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding, and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text LSW1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $17.80 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Life Skills Workers II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers II to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery to support a clean and sober lifestyle and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Office Manager

American Precast Industries, LLC

American Precast Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA, currently has an opening for an Office Manager.

Job ID: 2022-1122

Job Type: Full Time

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)

Work Remotely: No

Company Overview:

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for an individual who will be responsible for the general operation of their office.

Job Description Summary:

Opening for a full-time Office Manager to join a highly successful and motivated team. Duties will involve greeting visitors, answering incoming phone calls, purchasing raw materials and office supplies, taking proper inventory, and processing accounts payable and receivable. You will also be required to produce management-level reports. A successful hire will need to have prior experience in office administration and be proficient in Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel. Experience with QuickBooks is preferred.

Job Responsibilities:

Oversee general office operation

Purchase office supplies and raw materials needed in manufacturing our products

Oversee inventory and reorder materials in a timely manner

Create weekly accounting reports and present to upper management

Report office progress to senior management and work with them to improve office operations and procedures

Enter accounts payable into QuickBooks and process payments in a timely manner

Invoice customers and process accounts receivable in a timely manner

Add upcoming deliveries to the company calendar and create bills of lading to distribute to staff

Process payroll on a weekly basis

Collect mail on a daily basis and distribute accordingly

Help maintain the overall organization of the office and production facility

Other responsibilities may be assigned by upper management as needed

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Experience in office administration and knowledge of the responsibilities, systems, and procedures

Proficiency in MS Office including Excel, Outlook, and Word

Hands-on experience with office machines (e.g., fax machines and printers)

Familiarity with email scheduling tools such as Outlook Calendar

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High School degree; additional qualification as an Administrative Assistant or Secretary will be a plus

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Vision Insurance

Major holidays observed

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

8-hour shift (8 am – 4:30 pm)

Monday to Friday

Pay Frequency – Bi-Weekly

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance.

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected] or contact at (814) 316-2754.





Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Girls Varsity Softball Assistant Coach position.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain the required clearances.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and references to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Application review will begin immediately and continue until suitable applicants are determined.

