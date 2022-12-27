William E. Baker, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.

Born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, he was the son of the late Frank & Mary Roehrig Baker.

William moved to Oil City in 1956 to work for Knox Glass in Reno, PA.

He was a mold maker and welder.

In 1988 he went to work at Central Mold Shop for Owens Illinois in Brockway, PA, and retired in 1992.

Bill was involved with the American Flint Workers union having helped family and friends with building projects for many years.

He was a member of the National Guard for 3 years.

Bill enjoyed grouse hunting and was an avid gardener.

He enjoyed going to the YMCA and also traveling with the YWCA.

Mr. Baker was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Dolores of 72 years; and two sons: William Baker & his wife Julie of Cochranton, Dr. Mark Baker & his wife Bonnie of Erie, PA.

He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kari, Kayla, Keith and Adam; and 3 great grandchildren: Calvin, Arthur and Otis.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Services will be private with Pastor Michael Parsh , of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

