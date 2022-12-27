 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

William E. Baker

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ZrYBM2XNmdbnle8William E. Baker, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.

Born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, he was the son of the late Frank & Mary Roehrig Baker.

William moved to Oil City in 1956 to work for Knox Glass in Reno, PA.

He was a mold maker and welder.

In 1988 he went to work at Central Mold Shop for Owens Illinois in Brockway, PA, and retired in 1992.

Bill was involved with the American Flint Workers union having helped family and friends with building projects for many years.

He was a member of the National Guard for 3 years.

Bill enjoyed grouse hunting and was an avid gardener.

He enjoyed going to the YMCA and also traveling with the YWCA.

Mr. Baker was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife Dolores of 72 years; and two sons: William Baker & his wife Julie of Cochranton, Dr. Mark Baker & his wife Bonnie of Erie, PA.

He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kari, Kayla, Keith and Adam; and 3 great grandchildren: Calvin, Arthur and Otis.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

There will be no public viewing or visitation.

Services will be private with Pastor Michael Parsh , of Good Hope Lutheran Church, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.