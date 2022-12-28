 

Child Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An eight-year-old girl was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, on Interstate 80 West, in Clarion Township.

Police say 32-year-old E.A. Rivasvanegas, of Central Islip, New York, was traveling in the right lane in a 2007 Infiniti G35 and lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road conditions.

It traveled off the roadway, made an initial impact with an embankment, and continued approximately 40 yards, then rolled onto its passenger side.

Clarion Hospital EMS transported a passenger in the vehicle–an 8-year-old female, of Central Islip, New York–to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Rivasvanegas and another passenger—29-year-old Maria Rosales, of Central Islip, New York—were not injured.

All three occupants were using seat belts.


