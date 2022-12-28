 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Rain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year’s Day – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
