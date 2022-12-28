7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday – Rain. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
New Year’s Day – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Monday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.