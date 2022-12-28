Clarion County Commissioners Introduce ‘Walls of Honor’ for Veterans

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Walls of Honor” are coming to Clarion County buildings as a recognition of veterans who served honorably.

(Pictured above: Commissioner Ed Heasley, Shawn Amsler, Tom Amsler, Commissioner Wayne Brosius, Deb Amsler Talarico, and Commissioner Ted Tharan.)

Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning accepted a donation of a special portrait of the Amsler family from Knox who has served in the military.

James L. Amsler Sr. and six sons–Cecil, George, Robert, James Jr., Richard, and Thomas–all lifelong residents of Western Pennsylvania, bravely served our country.

Ninety-one-year-old Thomas (Tom) W. Amsler, of Knox, is the youngest and last surviving son of James L. Amsler Sr. of Huckleberry Ridge, Beaver Township, Clarion County. His son and daughter, Shawn Amsler and Deb Amsler Talarico, presented the portrait that will be hung on the first-floor hallway of the County Administrative Building at 330 Main Street in Clarion.

“What we have in mind is Walls of Honor within our county buildings,” Tharan explained. “We could provide walls in the new Conference Convention Center, and once we get space at the courthouse, we’re going to do something there.

“Whenever Shawn called me, I thought this had possibilities and could grow. I talked to Judy Zerbe and she started working on it.

“Anyone with suggestions about veterans to honor should contact Judy or Rodney (Sherman) in Veterans Affairs.”

“Most of my time overseas was in the far east. I was in the Signal Corps. It was all confidential and I had to pass security tests,” Tom said.

He was also required to join the Army Air Force Signal Corps because of the Signal Corps designation.

After he was discharged, Amsler was a mold maker at Knox Glass for 36 years, including a four-year apprenticeship until it shut down, and then he went to work as a mold worker at Clarion O-I for 10 years until he retired at age 65.

In addition to serving as American Legion Commander. Amsler is a member of the honor guard for military services for deceased veterans and a member of the board of directors. He also actively participates in the legion’s annual fish fries.

