Clarion County Final 2023 $22.4 Million Budget Approved with No Tax Increase

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning approved a 2023 final budget of $22,410,932.00 that required no increase in taxes.

Clarion County taxes include 20.5 mills in real estate tax, 1 mill for debt service, and a $5 per capita tax.

The final budget approved included increases over the preliminary budget, but Budget Director Rose Logue outlined the changes included in the budget and the use of an investment policy that takes advantage of higher interest rates.

Copies of the final budget are available here online.

Some of the additional items added to the budget included an estimated 15 percent increase or $39,000 for the county’s liability insurance, PCoRP. The PA Counties Risk Pool – PCoRP provides property, liability, automobile, and other related insurance coverages, loss control, claims services, and training to Pennsylvania counties and county-related entities.

Logue said PCoRP also returns some money at the end of the year, depending on the number of claims.

Several large grants such as the Gray Star project in Knox and its $1 million RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) Grant, also had to be added to the budget, but those are pass-through accounts to the project.

“Most of the increases in the budget were personnel-related, Including the increase of hours from 70 or 75 hours per pay to 80 per pay period pay,” Logue explained.

According to Tharan, the increase in hours passed at the earlier salary board meeting included more hours for management information science employees and information technology.

The hours are added in order for the employees to complete their work, Tharan added.

There was a big hit to the budget with a nearly 9 percent increase in the salary for District Attorney Drew Welsh, according to Logue.

State law requires the District Attorney to be paid $1,000.00 less than the county judge. The county judge and district justices are considered state employees and paid by the state. With both the DA and judge making over $200,000.00 per year, the anticipated rate increase for the budget was low and had to be adjusted.

The state will reimburse 65 percent of the DA salary if it has the money, but the county must fund the remaining portion and any benefits such as the pension program.

The county also has to pay the salaries and benefits of all district justice staff members.

The good news and appropriation for the final budget was an increase in projected return on investments.

“We also put in an increase in our interest,” Logue said. “It will be earning an increase next year of $60,000.00. We are moving money into PLGIT (The Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust). The return, at least 4.11 percent, is much larger than local banks are able to offer.”

PLGIT was created in 1981 to meet the short-term investment needs of local government, school districts, municipal authorities, and other types of governments in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It now serves more than 3,000 public entity investors across the Commonwealth and cooperatively invests more than $8.13 billion across multiple programs.

“You’re allowed to make two monthly withdrawals over,” Logue continued. “What we’re going to try to do is keep the money in the high interest bearing accounts and then each month as we pay our bills, just put enough over to pay the bills and leave the money in.

“They’re generating the most interest that we can, now budgeted at $210,000.”

Logue continued, “We don’t know with the feds and the rates and how long the interest is staying up and when it’ll come down. So, some of it is just in that day, like the biggest bulk, which is going to be about $4 million and changes on a daily basis. We are locking some into term CDs. We’re rotating that in and out and the money we’re actually sitting in those accounts because there’s a lot higher interest, but it’s going to be locked in.”

Three million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding will also be used.

“You’re allowed to get interest on that as long as you have to use it for the eligible expenses. We’re putting it in that because that’s more like our capital improvement plan. We’ll just know that if we have a big expense coming, we won’t roll it back, but our idea is to keep rolling and rolling and rolling in as much as we can.”

Logue explained that by locking them into different-length CDs., the county gets a little bit higher interest, adding that if everything is done correctly, probably a mill of taxes ($210,000) can be saved.

