Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Deviled Eggs With Bacon

You’ll love the flavorful addition of crumbled bacon!

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled large eggs

1/3 cup mayonnaise



3 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

-Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; set whites aside. In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add the mayonnaise, bacon, onion, and relish; mix well. Stuff into egg whites. Refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with paprika.

