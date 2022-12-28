Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Deviled Eggs With Bacon
You’ll love the flavorful addition of crumbled bacon!
Ingredients
12 hard-boiled large eggs
1/3 cup mayonnaise
3 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions
-Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; set whites aside. In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add the mayonnaise, bacon, onion, and relish; mix well. Stuff into egg whites. Refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with paprika.
