Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation currently has several openings in various departments.

Positions Include:

Electrical Assembler

Electrical Engineer

Field Service Technician

Machinist

Mechanical Assembler

Mechanical Engineer

Painter/Body Mechanic Night Shift

Parts Sales Technician

Technical Illustrator

Welder

These positions are available at their 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA facility.

For details of each specific position please download/view this .pdf file.

To apply click here: https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation.

If you would like to work for a company that has a long history of producing high-quality products and can provide a positive workplace culture, then BROOKVILLE may have the opportunity you are seeking.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. They prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by Federal, State, and/or Local Laws.



About Brookville Equipment Corporation

Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s in 2001 and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for ‘Technical Innovation of the Year.’ Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.