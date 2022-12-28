Lauer, Simko, Brinkley lead Clarion to win over Marion Center at Punxsutawney Tournament

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Devon Lauer’s evolution has been striking.

With Christian Simko around last season and dropping nearly 18 points per night for the Clarion boys basketball team, Lauer wasn’t asked to carry the offensive load.

His job was to distribute the basketball as the point guard.

With Simko lost to graduation, Lauer came into this season expected to pick up some of the offensive slack.

The junior has been more than up to the challenge for the surging Bobcats.

Lauer scored 23 points and also had four steals and six rebounds as Clarion downed Marion Center, 67-35, in the opener of the Punxsutawney Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

“Devon has been playing consistent all year,” said Clarion coach Scott Fox. “He got more aggressive and confident coming into this year and is able to knock down big shots.”

Last year, Lauer put up 10.2 points per game.

He poured in 11 in the first quarter alone against Marion Center as the potent Bobcats raced out to a 23-11 lead.

That advantage swelled to 38-21 by the half.

Lauer is now averaging 19.7 points per game to lead Clarion.

But Lauer wasn’t alone in tormenting the Stingers.

Gabe Simko added 15 points and eight boards.

He scored 13 of those points in the first half.

Simko had been battling an illness last week.

“Gabe did play well tonight,” Fox said. “He played good at the beginning of the year and we were able to get him the ball today and he was able to knock some shots down. He was also big on the glass today.”

Marion Center (1-7) was led by Cameron Pack, who scored 14.

Clarion (7-2) will play Cameron County, which beat host Punxsutawney 43-42 in triple overtime, in the title game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An unsung hero for Clarion on Wednesday was Bryce Brinkley.

The junior pitched in 13 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

“Bryce played his best game today,” Fox said. “We are seeing him become more confident and taking shots when he can, rather than deferring to other players. If he continues growing confident, he will help the team out by adding another threat that other teams have to stop.”

